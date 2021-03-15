A brand new sandwich shop is opening up on Baggot Street

When the time comes for Dubliners to head back into the city free of restrictions, there'll be a new sandwich joint waiting for them on Baggot Street.

The new spot will be known as Tír ("country" for those who have forgotten their Gaeilge) and if the picture of the sandwich on the newly-opened Instagram page is anything to go by, then we can't wait to sink our teeth into the menu.

Tír's arrival was announced on the Fulacht Fiadh Instagram page along with the caption: 'Hi all. I've been waiting over 6 years to post this. I've teamed up with a friend and we're gonna open a sandwich shop soon on Baggot Street. Not sure if I'm more excited or nervous but will put my heart and soul into it. If you're interested in watching us grow, please follow @tir_deli. The spirit of what we were doing at the markets will live on but it's just getting better. Will have an Irish built custom smoker for playing too. Will keep you posted from there on the progress. '

Just another element of post-lockdown Dublin life to look forward to.

