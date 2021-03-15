Fancy a póg? Course ya do... it's been a long pandemic.

While that kind of póg will have to wait just another while longer, I do come bearing good news as Póg - café, that is - has confirmed that they'll be opening at their fourth Dublin location early next month.

Sharing the exciting news with customers over on Instagram just this afternoon, here's what they had to say:

"It is with great pride and excitement that we announce the opening of our fourth store in MALAHIDE the first week of April.

"It is hard to believe we’re writing this after the year we have just gone through but I always say we must look for the opportunity in adversity and so we found this little gem at Unit 2, Main Street, Malahide."

Saying that they have "big shoes to fill" taking over from the previous owners, locals will recognise the venue as being the former home of In Love Café. Ready to give the place the Póg once over, the team have a busy few weeks ahead of them as they prep for opening day.

Header image via Instagram/Póg Dublin