A Dublin 8 bakery is selling €2 coffees all day to mark its first birthday

Marlowe & Co in Dublin 8 is selling coffees for just €2 today to celebrate one year of business.

Given the 2020 we've endured, Marlowe & Co have extra reason to celebrate their first birthday. In an act of appreciation towards their loyal customers, the bakery is selling coffee for just €2 for the whole of Wednesday, while inviting people to throw in an extra quid for Aware Ireland.

As well as that, they've just dropped their collaboration with designers Begley & Bowie, which includes these nifty looking Dublin 8 t-shirts...

You can now wear your colours with pride, Dublin 8 heads. All this and the usual freshly-baked bread, sausage rolls, veggie pies and more gives you plenty of reason to drop in to Marlowe & Co today.

