A lovely little café has opened up on the Royal Canal walk

The Lazy Daisy is a brand new spot that has just opened up on the Royal Canal walk in Phibsboro.

With its colourful exterior, it should be easy to spot The Lazy Daisy café on your next walk along the Royal Canal. Located at Crossguns Business Park in Phibsboro, the new spot opened up on Saturday and is serving irresistible-looking smoothie bowls, as well as toasties, a range of wraps and juices, treats from The Middle Child bakery, and coffee from McCabes Coffee.

They also serve free puppuccinos with every coffee purchased so your furry friend doesn't feel left out. Judging by the smiles in the below photo, Saturday's grand opening went well and northsiders can count themselves lucky to have a brand new spot so close to home.

Your taste isn't the only sense that will be satisfied, with eye-catching murals and decor bringing a bit of added colour to Dublin's iconic Royal Canal. The Lazy Daisy is open from 7am until 4pm on weekdays and from 8am until 4pm on weekends. Find out more via this link.

