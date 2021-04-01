A new bakery and coffee shop has opened up in Donnybrook today

Donnybrook has welcomed a new coffee shop today in the form of Le Comptoir.

While other places are busy coming up with April Fools jokes, Le Comptoir are getting down to the real work of opening up in D4. The new spot will be open seven days a week from 7.30am until 6pm.

Le Comptoir stands at 3 Eirpage House where The Greenery restaurant once stood and a quick look at their Instagram page shows all the baked goodness that awaits.

To mark today's launch, free coffee is being handed out all day today, so you best get down quick if it's in your 5km!

READ NEXT: This Creme Egg cruffin is available throughout Easter weekend