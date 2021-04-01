This Creme Egg cruffin is available throughout Easter weekend

Easter is here and that means there are Easter treats available in all corners of the city.

If it's an entire Easter meal box you're after then you can check out our long list here, or perhaps you'd like a sweet-sounding churro Easter Egg or even a Mini Egg milkshake? Whatever your tastes, Dublin's food and drink creative geniuses have come to the fore this Easter and Bread 41 is no different.

The Pearse Street spot has been known for its range of culinary creations and this latest one will have Creme Egg fans drooling. The Creme Egg cruffin is described as a 'vanilla and passion fruit curd yolk enrobed in milk chocolate' and will be available all the way from Good Friday right up until Easter Monday. Plenty of time to get your hands, face and everything else messy!

The Creme Egg cruffin will be served at Bread 41 on Pearse Street as well as their locations at Blackrock Market and Naomh Olaf GAA in Sandyford.