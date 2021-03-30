You can sink your teeth into these churro Easter Eggs this weekend

By James Fenton

March 30, 2021 at 5:22pm

You can sink your teeth into these churro Easter Eggs this weekend

If you're looking for something different in your Easter Egg this year, then you better get in touch with Sweet Churro in Temple Bar.

Sweet Churro have shared pictures of arguably the sweetest concoction you'll see this Easter. Available across the Easter weekend, it almost looks too good to wait for...

Owned by two Venezuelan businesswomen, Sweet Churro was THE place to get churros in the city centre in the pre-pandemic life and inventions like these Easter Eggs only leave us hungry for more.

We look forward to the day that we can visit again but for this weekend make sure yo get your orders in early!

