23 delicious Easter Meal Kits to order for the long weekend

After more than a year of cooking for ourselves, surely I'm not the only one who has exhausted their culinary skills?

Having to think of a dinner to make every. single. day has kinda taken it's toll at this stage, and I've reverted back to the absolute basics. So I've tapped out for Easter Dinner, I flat out refuse - so this got me thinking of delicious places around Dublin that might be doing an Easter menu.

Here's 23 of the best Easter meal kits I found in my search!

Mister S

Mister S at home is back! Mister S have a wide variety of different menus available to choose from, and are available for collection or delivery in Dublin. The food from Mister S always hits the spot, get ordering right here.

Dax

Enjoy a little luxury at home with an Easter meal kit from this renowned Dublin based French restaurant. Be quick, there are still slots left for Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can book here.

Bastible

A table at Bastible has always been a sought after booking, and now you can experience this incredible modern Irish cuisine right in your own home. You can book your kit here.

Butcher Grill

Looking for a high quality and delicious Easter roast? This could be the Easter dinner box for you. Described as the Easter Banquet, it looks to be just that! Check it out here.

Harry Quinn at Home

Harry Quinn is the Head Chef of food-lover's fave, Pichet. Harry's menus are exquisite, well-balanced and incredibly delicious. If you're based within 5km of the Monkstown area, I would highly recommend one of Harry's boxes for your Easter dinner this weekend.

Grano

We were only delighted when these guys reopened after a post-Christmas hiatus earlier in March. Any meal from Grano is like a hug in a bowl; moreish and satisfying all at once. You'll be able to get your hands on Grano's Lasagne all Bolognese this weekend, keep on eye on their Instagram page!

Leroys

In January I wrote about whopper meal I had from Leroys, and you could try their meal kit this weekend too. These guys are in demand (for good reason) and alway sell out - so get the orders in quick! Margies are essential in my opinion!

Juniors

Juniors always delivers tasty, good quality food. This Easter Feast Box will take all the hassle out of having to cook this weekend with a pre-prepped menu of deliciously delectable food. Get yours here.

Mamó Howth

Join the Mamó Supper Club this Easter weekend with a beautiful four-course menu. This weekend's menu sounds incredible with plates of burrata, lamb shank and dark chocolate tart to name just a few. Get booking asap before this is gone!

Ely Wine Bars

Fancy a traditional Easter meal, but don't feel like doing alllllllll that prep yourself? Ely have done most of the work for you - all you have to do is whack it in oven. Perfection.

Etto

Nothing will beat the vibe of eating in Etto, but Etto at Home comes in as a prettttty close second. They've even been so kind to offer two menus this weekend; an Easter lamb feast for two or their weekly menu.

From Italy with Love

We know and love 'From Italy with Love' for their ridiculous chocolate dipped strawberries, but these guys do cracker Italian cuisine too. Pretend you're in the Med this Easter, and book your Italian meal kit.

The Bakehouse

Why not have your Easter dinner delivered right to your door, with absolutely no hassle involved. Get yourself an Easter family feast from The Bakehouse! They'll even include an Easter bunny hunt too - perfect to keep the kids occupied while you're popping bits in the oven!

Fire Steakhouse

Last year Fire Steakhouse won Global Steakhouse of the Year 2020, and you can now enjoy it right at home! Teaming up with sister restaurant Sole, the Easter menu is cracker - check out the Fire and Sole Easter box here.

Naomi's Kitchen

Award-winning caterer to Clonwilliam House, Naomi's Kitchen is well-known in the wedding circles for creating incredible dishes. Check out their ultimate Easter lunch right here.

Michael's of Mount Merrion

Michael's a well-established go-to spot for great food. Thankfully during lockdown they continued to bring us joy through their click-and-collect service, even more thankful they're within my 5km! Head Chef Gaz Smith always serves up the freshest and best of Irish produce. A must try in our books, get your Sunday lunch booking in asap!

Featherblade

If this good weather continues into the weekend, the BBQ could get it's first outing of the year! Few cheeky bevraginos and the Featherblade burgers on the grill, sounds like a pretty perfect long weekend to me. Trust me, these are some of the best burgers in town and the truffle Mac & cheese is essential. Get your hands on their burger kit right here.

Poulet Bonne Femme

We all know (and love) Poulet Bonne Femme's seriously delicious sandwiches. If you have a hankering for a honey roast ham or an incredibly succulent roast chicken, but don't really feel like going to all that effort yourself - you need to try the dishes available for delivery or collection from these guys.

Glover's Alley

Enjoy incredible fine dining at home. Despite bringing us elegant and delicious dishes regularly, the Glover's Alley team has also prepared a three-course Easter meal. Their chefs even show you how to perfectly assemble and plate their dishes on their Instagram page. Check out their at home Easter menu here, definitely a memorable treat!

Hartley's Restaurant

Serving up a delicious Easter Sunday roast, you can get your own Hartley's at Home right here. We would definitely recommend adding some of their delicious to-go cocktails to your order too!

Old Street Restaurant

Looking for something in and around Malahide? If Old Street is within your 5km, we would highly recommend trying their delicious Easter Family Dinner, or maybe their Tomahawk Pack. Both look equally delightful! Check out their to-go menus here!

Bang Restaurant

Using the finest of Irish ingredients, this meal kit from Bang could be the Easter fine dining experience you've been looking for. Be quick - we've heard these kits are selling out quickly!

Deville's Dalkey

Every meal from Deville's is a delight! These guys are always top of my list for a birthday celebration or when you just fancy treating yourself after a long week. Exceptional quality and seriously tasty to boot, order your click and collect Easter dinner from these guys now. Oh and their espresso martinis are incredible, definitely add them to the list too!

Richmond Restaurant

A meal from Richmond is one that you won't forget. The team always keeps their menu interesting, so intriguing in fact that you'll find it tough to make decisions between the options! We recommend sharing with someone who doesn't mind sharing. Check out their call-and-collect menu for Easter weekend here.

Will you be cooking this Easter or have I convinced you to take it handy? You deserve it!

