These nine take-home cocktails and kits will bring you pure joy

We've all been missing and craving those tasty and Instagrammable cocktails that we usually have on a Saturday night - and unfortunately we have a little bit longer to wait.

BUT - do not fear, these bars and restaurants have come up with ingenious pre-made cocktails and kits that will give you that glam Saturday night feeling at home (pjs & slippers are optional, notions are essential). You'll be serving up the most glorious cocktails at your BBQ, even your friends will think you have gone pro.

Little Pyg

The baby sister of Pyg, Little Pyg serves up delicious pizzas and cocktails for very reasonable prices, and we were only just getting acquainted before all this began. Of course, the famous 2-for-1 deal we love is still available on Pyg-tails (and Michelin-guide pizzas). Available for collection and delivery, via Deliveroo; prices start at €14.90 for 2-for-1.

Bar 1661

Bar 1661 is based off Capel Street has a huge array of batched cocktails. There really is something for everyone, from Old Fashioned's to Belfast Coffee and The Brother Hubbard (a delicious concoction of poitin, brandy, vanilla butter and strawberries - drool). The servings are generous, and will serve 6/7 depending on your chosen drink. Contactless collection and delivery is available too - ideal.

Anti-Social

One of the first bars in Dublin to pivot their business to the cocktails-at-home strategy, Anti-Social will deliver Dublin-wide. Pop your order in the day before and you could have a Porn Star Martini or a Cosmo in hand, the very next day! Prices start at €25 for a bottle of 4 servings.

Asador

Each cocktail kit contains seven of Asador's signature cocktails made by their in-house, award-winning mixologist. Simple instructions, dehydrated fruit and straws are also all included in the kit. These cocktail kits are available for collection as well as delivery across Dublin. For the perfect night at home, grab a dessert box too - amazing combo.

777

If you have never had a Margarita from 777 - like what? No sorry, but where have you been? These guys know their stuff and this is a must-try. The 750ml bottle contains "5 full strength, high-octane" cocktails for €40, that's the type of maths I enjoy. Also, side note: we love to get involved in Margi Mondays - if you know, you know.

Flash Harry's

Based in Blackrock, Flash Harry's is able to cater to all your cocktails-at-home needs. Not only do they have Porn Star Martinis, Cosmos and Mojitos - they also have frozen alcoholic slushies. Ridiculous and delicious carry on.

Hartley's Restaurant

Hartley's are coming in hot and making us look like incredible cocktail makers, when in fact we are just very, very good at pouring. Not only do they include the beverage (required element really), Hartley's also give you all the trimmings to make the cocktails look profesh. AND nibbles are also included. Think Chocolate Negronis, Hard Lemonade and Espresso Martinis - boxes of 4 cocktails are €28.

The Vintage Cocktail Club (VCC)

The VCC is Dublin's worst kept secret (in the best way). Usually transporting us back to the golden age of the 1920s and speakeasies, these cocktails bring us right back to the glamour and good memories we've had in The VCC. The cocktails are made to order and available for collection or delivery. With names like The Dirty Wizard, Hanky Panky and Millionaire - we have high hopes for our next dimly-lit Hinge date in The VCC.

Zozimus

Zozimus will bring the rainbow straight to your door with these cocktails, even in the rain. There are plenty of colourful options such as Watermelon Cooler, Blue Margarita and Daiquiri of the Week - or your can even get one of each. Each cocktail pack contains 5 small bottles or you can also get a large bottle of your favourite cocktail.

We are eagerly anticipating the re-opening of each of these venues - but in the meantime, these cocktail kits will definitely tide you over.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Lead Image via Instagram.com/asador_restaurant