These nine take-home cocktails and kits will bring you pure joy

We've all been missing and craving those tasty and Instagrammable cocktails that we usually have on a Saturday night - and unfortunately we have a little bit longer to wait.
BUT - do not fear, these bars and restaurants have come up with ingenious pre-made cocktails and kits that will give you that glam Saturday night feeling at home (pjs & slippers are optional, notions are essential). You'll be serving up the most glorious cocktails at your BBQ, even your friends will think you have gone pro.
Little Pyg
The baby sister of Pyg, Little Pyg serves up delicious pizzas and cocktails for very reasonable prices, and we were only just getting acquainted before all this began. Of course, the famous 2-for-1 deal we love is still available on Pyg-tails (and Michelin-guide pizzas). Available for collection and delivery, via Deliveroo; prices start at €14.90 for 2-for-1.
View this post on Instagram
𝙿 𝚈 𝙶 𝚃 𝙰 𝙸 𝙻 𝚂 𝚝𝚘 𝚐𝚘! 𝚉𝚘𝚖𝚋𝚒𝚎? 𝚃𝚎𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚊 𝙼𝚢 𝚃𝚒𝚎? 𝙱𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚘𝚞𝚜? 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚝? 𝙾𝚛𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝟸 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝟷 𝚘𝚏 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚏𝚊𝚟𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝙿𝚢𝚐𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜 𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚂𝚄𝙿𝙴𝚁𝚂𝙸𝚉𝙴𝚂 𝙵𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝟸𝚙𝚖 𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚜𝙰𝚙𝚙 +𝟹𝟻𝟹𝟾𝟼𝟷𝟽𝟽𝟶𝟽𝟹𝟷𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚎𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝟷𝟶% 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚝 𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚌𝚝 𝚘𝚛 𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝚟𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚘 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚎𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖 𝚊𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚍𝚘𝚘𝚛!! . . #pygtails #summervibes #pizzaandpygtails
Bar 1661
Bar 1661 is based off Capel Street has a huge array of batched cocktails. There really is something for everyone, from Old Fashioned's to Belfast Coffee and The Brother Hubbard (a delicious concoction of poitin, brandy, vanilla butter and strawberries - drool). The servings are generous, and will serve 6/7 depending on your chosen drink. Contactless collection and delivery is available too - ideal.
View this post on Instagram
Our Aviation cocktail uses not one but two of our favorite Irish Gins . Both made at @echlinville distillery, their flagship ‘Echlinville single estate gin’ made from homegrown Irish barley and new brand ‘Weavers’ are married with violet and cherry liquors then zinged up with fresh citrus. A summer sipper that is designed to be drank over ice, with a cherry and preferably somewhere sunny! 👌🏽🍒☀️ Available for collection at the bar Thurs - Saturday 12-6 or by delivery via our website (link in bio) where you can see the whole Irish craft cocktail collection. ———————————————— . . . . #bar1661 #cocktailsathome #staunchlyirish #irishcraftcocktails #irishwhiskey #irishgin #irishpoitin #echlinville #supportlocal #itspronouncedpotcheen.
Anti-Social
One of the first bars in Dublin to pivot their business to the cocktails-at-home strategy, Anti-Social will deliver Dublin-wide. Pop your order in the day before and you could have a Porn Star Martini or a Cosmo in hand, the very next day! Prices start at €25 for a bottle of 4 servings.
Asador
Each cocktail kit contains seven of Asador's signature cocktails made by their in-house, award-winning mixologist. Simple instructions, dehydrated fruit and straws are also all included in the kit. These cocktail kits are available for collection as well as delivery across Dublin. For the perfect night at home, grab a dessert box too - amazing combo.
777
If you have never had a Margarita from 777 - like what? No sorry, but where have you been? These guys know their stuff and this is a must-try. The 750ml bottle contains "5 full strength, high-octane" cocktails for €40, that's the type of maths I enjoy. Also, side note: we love to get involved in Margi Mondays - if you know, you know.
Flash Harry's
Based in Blackrock, Flash Harry's is able to cater to all your cocktails-at-home needs. Not only do they have Porn Star Martinis, Cosmos and Mojitos - they also have frozen alcoholic slushies. Ridiculous and delicious carry on.
Hartley's Restaurant
Hartley's are coming in hot and making us look like incredible cocktail makers, when in fact we are just very, very good at pouring. Not only do they include the beverage (required element really), Hartley's also give you all the trimmings to make the cocktails look profesh. AND nibbles are also included. Think Chocolate Negronis, Hard Lemonade and Espresso Martinis - boxes of 4 cocktails are €28.
The Vintage Cocktail Club (VCC)
The VCC is Dublin's worst kept secret (in the best way). Usually transporting us back to the golden age of the 1920s and speakeasies, these cocktails bring us right back to the glamour and good memories we've had in The VCC. The cocktails are made to order and available for collection or delivery. With names like The Dirty Wizard, Hanky Panky and Millionaire - we have high hopes for our next dimly-lit Hinge date in The VCC.
View this post on Instagram
We've some news 🍸and a little giveaway to celebrate! We're delighted to announce VCC AT HOME. To celebrate, we're giving away a VCC signature cocktail kit containing 6 VCC classics, spiced nuts, Nocerella olive's, flatbread's and VCC glassware, all you have to do is tag who you're sharing with and like this post and share it to your story. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ VCC’s General Manager, Gareth Lambe, has been busy over the last few weeks testing and tweaking methods that will allow him to deliver the same VCC quality at home. That means absolutely no pre-batching or pre-made drinks. Every single drink on the newly launched VCC at Home menu is freshly made to order. The addition of VCC glassware, hand carved ice and garnish make it all that little bit more special. All your favourite VCC classics are available to order now and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The drinks are ready to drink, to be poured over the hand carved ice provided, or straight from the (did we mention compostable?) pouch if it takes your fancy (perfect for posh picnics!). Available on @deliveroo_ie @justeatie & @ubereats or you can collect by hitting call now on our feed. **Winner must be available to collect from VCC. Winner announced Friday.
Zozimus
Zozimus will bring the rainbow straight to your door with these cocktails, even in the rain. There are plenty of colourful options such as Watermelon Cooler, Blue Margarita and Daiquiri of the Week - or your can even get one of each. Each cocktail pack contains 5 small bottles or you can also get a large bottle of your favourite cocktail.
View this post on Instagram
☂️ COMPETITION!!☂️ To celebrate the launch of our new #ZOZIMIX range, we are giving away our Zozimus gift box of five X 200ml #ZozatHome cocktails 💜 TO ENTER: Simply share this post to your story & follow our Insta page! Winner to be announced next week. Must be 18+ to enter. #ZozimusBar
We are eagerly anticipating the re-opening of each of these venues - but in the meantime, these cocktail kits will definitely tide you over.
Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.
Lead Image via Instagram.com/asador_restaurant