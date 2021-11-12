5 cocktails to try out in Dublin this weekend

By Katy Thornton

November 12, 2021 at 1:11pm

Share:
5 cocktails to try out in Dublin this weekend

It's cocktail o'clock... all weekend!

The time has come to officially cheers in the weekend. If you need some inspo on just where to do that, well, these Dublin spots are serving cocktails galore to quench your thirst.

1. Soup 2

Location: Smithfield 

This week's cocktail special at Soup 2 looks delicious, but we'd expect nothing less. It comes with blood orange flip, bourbon, amaretto, cherry bitters, a whole egg, and bruléed cream. A festive cocktail if ever we've seen one.

2. Hang Dai Chinese

Location: Camden Street

For something a bit fruity, Hang Dai is serving their Whoa Black Berry cocktail. It's made of gin, berrissimo, apple and blackberry shrub, cinnamon, and lemon. We are very intrigued by this mix of flavours.

3. Glas Restaurant

Location: Chatham Street

Glas restaurant is doing a winter edition of the classic margarita. It looks like a mix between a pornstar martini and a margarita, and we're dying to try it.

4. The Boxty House

Location: Temple Bar

The Boxty House is facing off two stunning cocktails, and you've got to decide which is the winner. On one hand we've got the Zuzzy, a mix of poitín, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and blueberries. On the other there's the Old Fashioned, made up of whiskey, simple syrup, cuplá bitters, and an orange peel! Well you're just going to have to try both now aren't you!

The Big Romance

Location: Parnell Street

Introducing the Rosemary Negroni Sour! This gorgeous cocktail comes with Hendricks, Campari, vermouth, lemon, rosemary syrup, egg whites and a squeeze of orange juice. A gourmet cocktail for a fancy night out.

We just can't decide which place to go first!

Header image via Instagram/soup.two

READ ON: 6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

Share:

Latest articles

6 spots for a breakfast bap in Dublin

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

13 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

You may also love

6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

There's some very festive Christmas cards being sold at this Stoneybatter market!

Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

Need some lunch inspo? Our weekly sambo round up is in!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.