6 cocktails to try in Dublin this week

By Katy Thornton

November 26, 2021 at 2:58pm

Share:

Nothing makes it feel more like the weekend than a good cocktail.

Luckily for you, we've collated a list of some of Dublin's best cocktail specials for the weekend. No matter your poison, we think one of these cocktails will be perfect for you.

1. Christmas Cocktail, Delahunt

Location: Camden Street

Feeling festive? Delahunt is doing their Christmas cocktail this weekend, a combination of Hennessy, Cointreau, lemon, and some Christmas syrup.

2. Notorious F.I.G, Fallon & Byrne

Location: Exchequer Street

Fallon & Byrne serve their figgy cocktail with Absolut vodka, muddled raspberries, Galliano, and vanilla syrup. Looks like just the thing to help you unwind after a busy week.

3. Apple Pie Sour, The Woollen Mills

Location: Ormond Quay 

A whiskey sour, with an apple twist. The Woollen Mills think this is the best way to start your weekend, and we agree.

4. White Chocolate Martini, Soup 2

Location: Smithfield

Soup 2 are at it again with their innovative cocktails. This week they have a roast white chocolate martini, served with raspberry tincture and padron salt.

5. The Last Call, Hang Dai Chinese

Location: Camden Street

Hang Dai has just launched a new menu and are introducing The Last Call, with Montobolos, Mezcal, Chartreuse Yellow, Luxardo, pineapple and thyme cordial. Perfect for your last drink of the night.

6. Blazed Burdon Meringue, SOLE Seafood

Location: South William Street

We are obsessed with this whiskey and pineapple cocktail from SOLE. The Blazed Burdon Meringue will warm you right up after being out in the cold.

Which cocktail is your favourite? We just can't decide, they all look so good.

Header image via Instagram/thewoollenmills

READ ON: 7 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

Share:

Latest articles

There's a disco brunch coming to Donnybrook this December

10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!

Looking for the perfect way to spend a day out in Dublin this Christmas? Winterfest at the Guinness Storehouse ticks all the boxes...

Planning home improvements? Here are some top tips for finding the funds

You may also love

Bread 41 announces from next week they're banning single use cups on Mondays and Tuesdays

WATCH: Jeremy Irons discusses House of Gucci, working with Lady Gaga & reuniting with Al Pacino

Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation and Xbox reveal their Black Friday Sales

There's a sustainable Christmas flea market coming this December and they're looking for traders!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.