5 cocktails to sip on in Dublin this weekend

Cheers to freakin' weekend, I'll drink to that!

Happy weekend everyone. It's that time again for our weekly round up of the cocktails you do not want to miss while you're out in Dublin. Whether you're pre-drinking for some big event, or just enjoying a tipple or two, these spots have got you covered.

1. Orange Fashioned Bourbon, Delahunt

Location: Camden Street

For something sophisticated, why not try the Orange Fashioned Bourbon from Delahunt. It comprises of bulleit bourbon, amer picon, angostura, and sugar. The perfect first drink after a stressful week.

2. Black Lime Margarita, Soup 2

Location: Smithfield

The Margarita. It's an oldie but a goodie, and Soup 2 make theirs with black lime for a quirky twist.

3. La Vie En Rose, Cafe en Seine

Location: Dawson Street

We love the concept behind this one. Named after the iconic song (we're obsessed with the Lady Gaga cover from A Star Is Born), this Cafe en Seine cocktail is made with fresh rose petals, plucked from the bouquets sold on Grafton Street. We're obsessed.

4. Donegal Iced Tea, Happy Endings

Location: Temple Bar

The weekly cocktail special at Happy Endings is the Donegal Iced Tea. We hope you like a strong drink because it has vodka, rum, cointreau, tequila, sambuca, lime juice, and is topped with McDaid's Football special. Chin chin.

Mary's Lane, Bar 1661

Location: Green Street

Known for their use of Poitín in their drinks, Bar 1661 is back at it again with the Mary's Lane cocktail. This bevvy contains poitín, bee's wax, mango, lemongrass, and lavender. Sadly it's about to go off the menu, so make sure to buzz by and get it while you still can.

Which cocktail tickles your fancy the most? We have our eyes on the margarita!

Header image via Instagram/soup.two

