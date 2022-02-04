5 Valentines cocktails to try in Dublin this February

What seemed to be the longest January in the history of mankind has finally passed, and V Day is just around the corner.

Whether you've got big plans with the one you love or want to spend the night with your mates celebrating how deadly you all are, there's always time for a cocktail or three. To get you into the love zone, we've compiled a list of 5 Valentines cocktails to enjoy this February, whether you're marking the occasion with your pals, your gals or your.... Vals?

Irish Craft Cocktails, Various Locations

You've probably seen these nifty bottled cocktails in bars, shops and even cinemas all over Dublin. Irish Craft Cocktails have just launched their limited range of love-themed cocktails - "Be Mine", "Kiss Me Quick", "True Love" and "Grá Mo Chroí". Keep an eye out for them!

Platform 61, South William Street

One of Dublin's fave spots for a boozy brunch have just launched their own Valentines Cocktail made with Amaro, Grappa, Lime Juice and Plum Bitters, and designed to be shared between two. For your Lady and the Tramp spaghetti moment.

Opium, Wexford Street

Enjoy a Kiss From A Rose in the dreamy surrounds of Opium's botanical garden - a bubbly spritz made with Tanqueray 10, Orange Liqueur, Rose, Hibiscus and Vanilla.

Ukiyo, Exchequer Street

It's a matcha made in heaven (sorry, I couldn't come up with anything better) with this green dream from Ukiyo - gunpowder gin, matcha green tea syrup and lime. Delish.

Cafe En Seine, Dawson Street

Meet the Rêvant De Toi, Cafe en Seine's contribution to love month with Ketel One, fresh pineapple, lemon, raspberry cordial and prosecco and topped off with candy floss. And with a French ass name like that, you know it's romantic.

Any romantic cocktails we missed? Let us know and we'll add them on. Let's all share the love together.

Header image via Instagram/cafeenseine

