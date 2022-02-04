Gabos Mexican will return to Rathmines this month

The hugely popular pop-up first shimmied its way onto the scene last August, with intermittent seatings since then leaving Dublin foodies crying out for more.

Well taco lovers, Gabos is back, back, back again, set to return to its old haunt at Hush in Rathmines on the 9th and 10th of this month.

Incase you missed it first time round, Gabos was a passion project for Hush and Mak chef Jules Mak, who had a vision to implement the skills of the great team of Mexican chefs working at the Rathmines burger and sambo spot. The result was an authentic Mexican dining experience with a menu featuring all the classics along with the odd exciting fusion dish like their Lamb Taco Dorados (braised lamb in a crispy shell with all the accoutrements - immense).

Seats at the Gabos pop-ups have always been highly sought after and booked up in a flash, so if you're looking to get in this time around we advise moving fast. You can book yourself a place for the 9th or 10th on the Hush WEBSITE - just add a note to your booking saying GABOS. Tables will be available from 5 until late.

We can't wait to get in for a hefty feed of empanadas, tostadas and chips.

Header image via Instagram/gabos_mexican_

