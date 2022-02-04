The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly look at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

This week has seen the launch of a new fine dining restaurant, an extra branch for one of Dublin's fave sambo shops and a sad goodbye to our beloved Chapters. Let's get into it, shall we?

Chef Adrian Martin opens his new restaurant, Wildflower

It's your man off the telly, with an exciting new restaurant venture featuring a champagne bar, intimate cellar and outdoor terrace. You can read more about this new opening HERE.

Tír Deli to open second Dublin location

It's a good day to be a sambo lover, as the Baggot Street fave are opening a new branch on Hatch Street with plenty more room for activities. Find out more about their latest venture HERE.

A new specialised ramen restaurant for Camden Street

What's specialised ramen when it's at home, I hear you ask? Well, you can read all about head chef Kevin's adoration of Japanese cuisine and how it led to the pending opening of Nomo HERE.

Hartleys Terrace reopens after closing for January

It's been a difficult year for the Dun Laoghaire spot with a fire back in July and just generally being a restaurant in the midst of a global pandemic. We're delighted to see them back up and running! You can read more about this story HERE.

Eatyard welcomes a new pasta vendor

Pasta Pronto is ready and waiting to serve the good people of D7 with a nifty way to put the bowl of your dreams together. Read more about Eatyards latest addition HERE.

Luna to remain temporarily closed due to gas line issues

The hotly anticipated return of Luna will be slightly delayed due to gas lines in the restaurant which need replacing immediately. Find out more on this story HERE.

Chapters closes its doors after 40 years in business

Without a doubt one of Dublin's most iconic and beloved bookshops, which served generations of literature lovers and was fondly known as a place where you could lose yourself for an afternoon has sadly closed its doors. You can read more about their closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a round up of the main foodie headlines for Dublin's fair city.

