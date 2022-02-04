9 Dublin cafés accepting reusable coffee cups

Whatever your reusable cup of choice, these spots are officially accepting them again.

In the wake of coronavirus, most cafés had to stop customers from using reusable cups for health and safety reasons. Now that we're coming out of the most strict of Covid restrictions, cafés are welcoming back the use of the reusable cup, in an effort to cut down on unnecessary waste. Most of these spots provide a small discount too if you bring your own cup instead of requiring one of theirs. So no matter your reusable cup of choice (Keep Cups, Stojo cups, Bodum cups), it's time to whip them out again.

Lotts & Co

You can save 25c if you bring your own reusable cup to Lotts & Co café. They also do their own adorable range of reusable coffee cups, in two different sizes, perfect if you need one now that Dublin cafés are back accepting them.

Lotts & Co have three locations, in Clontarf, Terenure, and Beggar's Bush.

Bread 41

Pre-pandemic, Bread 41 hoped to achieve a zero waste café. Unfortunately when coronavirus hit, they had to stall their plans. Now that things have calmed down, Bread 41 are back to encouraging the use of reusable cups, so much so that they are banning anything but between Monday and Thursday. By May, they will suspend single use cups entirely.

Bread 41 can be found on Pearse Street - check out more on their zero waste ethos HERE.

Shoe Lane Coffee

Get a 20c discount on your drink when you use a reusable cup at Shoe Lane Coffee. As they say in their caption: "Good for the planet. Good for your pocket". Just make sure the cup is clean!

Shoe Lane Coffee has two locations, one on Tara Street and one in Dún Laoghaire.

The Cosy Bean

If you bring a reusable cup to The Cosy Bean, you will get a 30c discount on your drink. Plus look how aesthetic this latte looks in the matching cup. There's no downside!

Cosy Bean is located in Churchtown, check out their Instagram HERE.

Beanhive

Don't have a reusable cup? We get it, they can be a bit pricey. Luckily Beanhive Coffee has a solution in the form of edible cups, sourced from Better Me. Sure, these cups are not exactly reusable (obviously) but they are more sustainable, and more fun we reckon.

Beanhive are known for their incredible coffee art - you can find them on Dawson Street.

Grounded

This pup-friendly coffee spot also accepts reusable cups, so pack up your pooch, and your Keep Cup, and head over to Grounded. They have both indoor and outdoor seating, and serve a selection of delicious treats too.

Grounded is based in Clonskeagh, not far from the UCD campus.

Puck Lane

10% discount at Puck Lane for anyone who brings their own coffee cup. This coffee spot opened up in 2021, and sources their ingredients and supplies from local businesses. They do coffee, treats, sambos, smoothies, and breakfast!

Puck Lane is located in Whitehall, Dublin 9. Check out their website HERE.

Happy Out

If you're a bit of a collector when it comes to reusable cups (like I am) then you might want to check out what Happy Out has in stock. These reusable coffee cups are some of the cutest I've seen; perfect if you're looking to buy a gift for a coffee lover. Happy Out also accept other reusable coffee cups, so you can bring yours from home if you wish.

Happy Out has two locations, one on Bull Island and one in Donnybrook. You can purchase one of their reusable cups HERE.

Grove Road

After banning them during the pandemic, Grove Road is one of the Dublin cafés back taking reusable coffee cups and we love to see it. Perfect for those Dublin 6 commuters that need a pick-me-up, particularly if you're someone who is heading back into the office now.

Grove Road is based in Rathmines. You can have a look at their website HERE.

As you can see, there are plenty of Dublin cafés back accepting reusable coffee cups, so no need to get the single use ones anymore.

