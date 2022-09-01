035 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

With our lovely Fiona off on some well deserved AL, it's little ol' me who's taking over The L List this week. Thankfully, I had a lot to be lovin. It's officially Back-to-School season and with it comes the marginally darker evenings, and the ever so slight drop in temperature (which I am vibing with can I just say).

Without further ado, I give you the L list with all the bits I was lovin in Dublin this week.

Walk in Cabinteely Park

Much as I am an Autumn/Winter kinda gyal, I do love these fresh bright evenings. Instead of hitting up my normal haunts (Marlay Park and Deer Park are my go-tos for trying and failing to reach my daily 10k) I opted for something a wee bit different this fine Sunday, heading out to Cabinteely Park instead. It was lovely and quiet, perfect for a stroll and a catch-up.

Flower & Bean

The newest coffee shpot to Cork Street is Flower & Bean, only a 10 minute walk away from the Lovin office. So you know I took myself over on Monday for a pick-me-up and I was greeted by some lovely staff members, as well as a great cup of coffee, and a wee pastel de nada, both reasonably priced at €3. I highly recommend it if you live or work in the D8 area.

Gone Girl Inscription

I was obsessed with this tweet from Declan Cashin, which was possibly the most Irish inscription inside a second-hand copy of Gone Girl. That two girls have come forward saying they are the friends named in the note only makes the story even better; you can read all about it HERE.

I love finding personalised notes in second hand books ❤️. Lucy and Siobhan, I hope you are still buds pic.twitter.com/T0CeLmKiUS — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) August 30, 2022

Fox Breaks Into Brady's of Shankill

They say you just can't get good staff these days, which makes Brady's incredibly lucky to have this little fella just show up behind the bar, fully ready to work. One of the stories I was absolutely lovin in Dublin this week. Read more about it HERE.

Fired Up Pizza

And last, but not least, was this pizza from Fired Up outside The Goat pub in Goatstown. The M.V.P is exactly what it's named. I opted for no parma ham, but the combination of basil pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, and of course that big ball of burrata was nothing short of sensational. Fired Up are also very generous with the garlic mayo, and it's very good garlic mayo too.

Well there's this week's L List of all the bits I was lovin in Dublin; hopefully there's something in there for you to enjoy too.

