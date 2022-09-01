035 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

By Katy Thornton

September 1, 2022 at 12:06pm

Share:

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

With our lovely Fiona off on some well deserved AL, it's little ol' me who's taking over The L List this week. Thankfully, I had a lot to be lovin. It's officially Back-to-School season and with it comes the marginally darker evenings, and the ever so slight drop in temperature (which I am vibing with can I just say).

Without further ado, I give you the L list with all the bits I was lovin in Dublin this week.

Walk in Cabinteely Park

Much as I am an Autumn/Winter kinda gyal, I do love these fresh bright evenings. Instead of hitting up my normal haunts (Marlay Park and Deer Park are my go-tos for trying and failing to reach my daily 10k) I opted for something a wee bit different this fine Sunday, heading out to Cabinteely Park instead. It was lovely and quiet, perfect for a stroll and a catch-up.

Advertisement

Flower & Bean

The newest coffee shpot to Cork Street is Flower & Bean, only a 10 minute walk away from the Lovin office. So you know I took myself over on Monday for a pick-me-up and I was greeted by some lovely staff members, as well as a great cup of coffee, and a wee pastel de nada, both reasonably priced at €3. I highly recommend it if you live or work in the D8 area.

Gone Girl Inscription

Advertisement

I was obsessed with this tweet from Declan Cashin, which was possibly the most Irish inscription inside a second-hand copy of Gone Girl. That two girls have come forward saying they are the friends named in the note only makes the story even better; you can read all about it HERE.

Fox Breaks Into Brady's of Shankill

They say you just can't get good staff these days, which makes Brady's incredibly lucky to have this little fella just show up behind the bar, fully ready to work. One of the stories I was absolutely lovin in Dublin this week. Read more about it HERE.

Advertisement

Fired Up Pizza

And last, but not least, was this pizza from Fired Up outside The Goat pub in Goatstown. The M.V.P is exactly what it's named. I opted for no parma ham, but the combination of basil pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, and of course that big ball of burrata was nothing short of sensational. Fired Up are also very generous with the garlic mayo, and it's very good garlic mayo too.

Fired Up M.V.P Pizza
Advertisement

 

Well there's this week's L List of all the bits I was lovin in Dublin; hopefully there's something in there for you to enjoy too.

READ ON: Fox breaks into Brady's of Shankill, becomes their 'new recruit'

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

The Helix Christmas panto 2022 has just been revealed

Liffey Valley shopping centre to introduce parking charges (just in time for Christmas)

Fox breaks into Brady's of Shankill, becomes their 'new recruit'

The top foodie spots I tried in Dublin this summer

You may also love

The Helix Christmas panto 2022 has just been revealed

Dublin Zoo seeks perfect name for their new okapi calf

Dogs Angels Ireland appeal to public amid mounting vet bills

10 outdoor activities and experiences that are perfect for one last summer adventure