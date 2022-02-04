Eatyard welcomes a new pasta vendor today

For those times when you need pasta pronto, there's no better place to get it.

New vendor alert. Eatyard welcomes a brand new pasta vendor called Pasta Pronto and we are kind of obsessed with it. Pasta Pronto works in three easy steps. First you choose your pasta (I don't care what anyone says, some pasta shapes just hit different), then your sauce. Lastly you choose your toppings, and voila, you've got the perfect pasta bowl, pronto.

This new pasta vendor is a quality addition to the already fabulous Eatyard line-up. You can choose Rigatoni, Casarecce, or Bucatini for your pasta, then from a series of sauces such as Arrabiata, Quattro Formaggi, and Basil Pesto. Their toppings include garlic salami, creamy burrata (my personal choice), pancetta, amongst others, for an extra €2-4. Below is this weekend's menu - who knows what other pastas, sauces, or toppings could be added in the future.

Eatyard is based in Drumcondra and opens all weekend from 12pm to 8pm; we recommend getting down there to try out their latest vendor Pasta Pronto because it sounds heavenly. They know that pasta is personal, which is why you customise your entire order.

Header image via Instagram/pastaprontodublin

