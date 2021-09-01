You have just three weeks left to enjoy a spot of outdoor dining at Sprezzatura

There wasn't an insta feed in Dublin without a snap of that blue cheese mafaldine this summer.

And rightly so - as we all know by now, Sprezzatura is a truly elite spot for a feed of pasta. Not only is it delicious, it's super affordable with its most expensive dish coming in at just €12, it has wine on tap and one of our fave outdoor dining set ups in Dublin.

If you haven't yet had the chance to enjoy an al fresco evening at Sprezz this summer, or are dying to get back in for another, move fast. They just announced on Insta that they'll be retiring their summer yard in order to get ready for indoor dining at their Camden Market location for the winter. The last day for pasta in the yard is September 19th, so consider this your three week warning!

Sprezzatura also took the opportunity to thank their staff, who bravely faced all the elements an Irish summer has to offer and then some over the past few months:

While we’re at it, big shout out for our amazing staff who braved it with us in the yard this summer. We love all our staff equally but there will forever be a special place in our hearts (and under our umbrellas) for everyone who took heatwaves, flash floods and power cuts in their stride. We couldn’t have done it without you!

Based on this vid alone, they all deserve a hefty Christmas bonus.

Header image via Instagram/Sprezzatura

