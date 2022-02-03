‘We need taste testers!’ Sprezzatura offering free pasta for a limited time

Limited as in get your hiney down there right now if you’re in the area.

One of Dublin’s fave and coincidentally most affordable spots for a hearty bowl of pasta have revived one of their most popular dishes. Due to popular demand, their classic Cacio E Pepe (that’s cheese and pepper for those who abandoned their Duo Lingo quest at some point during lockdown number 2) has gotten a makeover.

The minimalist dish usually made with only four ingredients is an absolute staple for pasta lovers and according to a post on Insta, the Sprezzatura team have been “working away testing and trialling” to improve their own version.

All that’s left to do now is taste it, and that’s where you come in!

Sprezzatura need taste testers, and are offering free Cacio E Pepe in their Rathmines store from 4-5pm today. As in, right now. If you’re in the area and could do with a feed of cheesy peppery goodness, the timing couldn’t be better. If, like me you’re working from home and currently salivating profusely at the thought, at least we’ll be able to look forward to a tried and tested bowl of delight next time we pay Sprezz a visit.

Header image via Instagram/sprezzaturadublin

