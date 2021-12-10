Sprezzatura has teamed up with D8 Candle Co. and Winelab to create the perfect gift for Dublin foodies

2021 taught us many things, but one lesson I think we'll all take with us forever is that life is short, so light the good candle.

A mantra to live by, truly.

Another absolute staple over the past year, at least for myself anyway, was the Sprezzatura courtyard. I think it's safe to say the Dublin population en masse couldn't get enough of the place - they were booked up solidly all summer and no insta feed was safe from their arancini and fennel sausage ragu. A healthy obsession for us all.

If you're a fan of a cheeky evening out at Sprezz or an evening in with candles lit, cooking up your own Italian feast you might be intrigued to know Sprezzatura has teamed up with D8 Candle Co. and Winelab to create the first in a series of refillable kitchen candles to cook by.

D8 Candles, another Dublin institution are well known and loved for their hand poured, 100% vegan and refillable candles with scents inspired by moments and memories from growing up in Ireland - any candle lover knows their weekly stock drops sell out in minutes.

With the help of Winelab (we'll get to how they fit into all of this in a moment), the SPREZZATURA x D8 CANDLE CO Candles have come to fruition, and are available to purchase in both Sprezzatura restaurants. The limited edition creation is delicately scented to evoke a fruity, spicy, earthy aroma and comes paired with a chilled, bespoke Spotify playlist perfect for the long winter nights spent cooking at home. Dreamy.

If you're looking to enhance the experience even further, Winelab are on board with a carefully selected bottle to add to your candle purchase. Specially curated to marry perfectly with the candle’s aromas, the sommeliers at Winelab have chosen an organic red wine 2018 Scala Ciro Rosso which, like Sprezzatura is Italian, approachable and shares the spicy, earthy undertones of the candle.

The candles are priced at €35 with €10 of each sale going to the Dublin Simon Community, and you can add Winelab's organic wine selection for €20, or buy them on their own (from next week). The perfect gift for the Dublin foodie in your life.

Header image via Buck & Hound

