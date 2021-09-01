Baked pizza baskets are being served at this Dublin restaurant

And we're drooling.

If you're a fan of pizza, you'll have tried most variations. Calzone, white pizza, pizza without pineapple (because with pineapple should be the norm). Wallace's Asti on Russel Street in Drumcondra are now serving a baked pizza basket, which resembles something of a pizza pie (and not pie in the traditional pizza sense). This delicacy is served with fried aubergine, stracciatella cheese, and basil oil.

Believe it or not, this amazing dish is only a starter at Wallace's Asti, but it will warm your stomach perfectly for more delicious Italian grub. We for one know exactly where we're heading this weekend.

Header image via Instagram/wallace.asti

READ ON: Free pizza this Friday? Count us in!