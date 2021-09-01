Baked pizza baskets are being served at this Dublin restaurant

By Katy Thornton

September 1, 2021 at 4:02pm

Share:
Baked pizza baskets are being served at this Dublin restaurant

And we're drooling.

If you're a fan of pizza, you'll have tried most variations. Calzone, white pizza, pizza without pineapple (because with pineapple should be the norm). Wallace's Asti on Russel Street in Drumcondra are now serving a baked pizza basket, which resembles something of a pizza pie (and not pie in the traditional pizza sense). This delicacy is served with fried aubergine, stracciatella cheese, and basil oil.

 

Believe it or not, this amazing dish is only a starter at Wallace's Asti, but it will warm your stomach perfectly for more delicious Italian grub. We for one know exactly where we're heading this weekend.

Header image via Instagram/wallace.asti

READ ON: Free pizza this Friday? Count us in! 

Share:

Latest articles

You have just three weeks left to enjoy a spot of outdoor dining at Sprezzatura

8 great spots for oysters in Dublin as we enter Oyster Season

These are two incredible gadgets that are perfect for people who love to cook at home!

Free pizza this Friday? Count us in!

You may also love

This Dublin Café Serves Up A Seriously Good Nutella Pizza

Vegans and Carnivores Alike Will Rejoice Over This Unreal New Pizza Spot

The Definitive List Of The Top 10 Places In Dublin To Get Pizza In 2017

Skinflint - Trendy Pizza At Its Worst

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.