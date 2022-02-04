"We've had to remain temporarily closed" Luna unable to reopen due to gas line issues

Due to hospitality restrictions, Luna remained closed for January, after only reopening in December. Now in February they face a new issue.

Luna just can't seem to catch a break. The restaurant returned to the Dublin foodie scene in December, after closing back in 2019. Their return was hugely anticipated; the head chef at l'Gueuleton even took over in the kitchen. Unfortunately the 8pm hospitality curfew threw a spanner in the works, as did the rising coronavirus cases over Christmas. Given the restrictions, Luna decided to close their doors for January, hoping to reopen on the 1st February.

On Wednesday they announced they would be unable to reopen in February too, due to gas line issues.

Their caption reads as follows:

"Hi everyone, unfortunately we’ve had to remain temporarily closed this month due to some gas lines which needed to be replaced immediately. It’s quite a big job and we’re not entirely sure exactly when we will be reopening but hopefully it shouldn’t be much more than a month or so. Stay tuned to our socials for updates and apologise for any inconvenience caused!"

It is gutting news that they remain closed for possibly another month. We will definitely be keeping an eye on their socials to hear news on their return, and hope they will be back for good this time.

Header image via Instagram/lunadublin2

