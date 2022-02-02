"Today feels different" Hartley's reopen today after closing for January

After a particularly difficult two years for Hartley's Restaurant, they reopen today feeling "hopeful, happy and grateful".

Hospitality took the brunt of Covid restrictions over the past two years; businesses were put in a tough spot when it came to opening, closing, and generally adapting to the constant switch up in guidelines. Hartley's in Dún Laoghaire had a particularly difficult time, having suffered a fire in July 2021, as well as deal with the same restrictions as other restaurants.

Given the 8pm curfew and the looming threat of Omicron, Hartley's made the difficult decision to close for the first month of the year. Today, Hartley's reopen after their January closing, and while they admit this has happened before, "today feels different".

Hartley's caption reads as such:

"After every closure in the last 2 years, we never really felt like it was over. But today feels different - it feels like a day to be hopeful, happy and grateful. The double trauma of a serious fire on top of COVID would have broken many a team - but not this one; this one is special. Well done guys, thank you so much. The Terrace re-opens today at 5pm, it’s looking fab, and we can’t wait to see you all soon."

While the pandemic isn't over, we agree with Hartley's that this most recent lifting of restrictions feels different.

We wish Hartley's a fabulous reopening day after what has been a particularly hard six months for them. They reopen from 5pm today and you can book a table HERE.

Header image via Instagram/hartleysrestaurant

READ ON: Chef Adrian Martin opens new Dublin restaurant Wildflower