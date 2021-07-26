Beloved Dun Laoghaire restaurant closes its doors until further notice following a fire

Dun Laoghaire locals were distraught to hear Hartley's has closed temporarily following a fire in the restaurant overnight.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the Hartley's team shared that although they were devastated about having to close, they were relieved no one was hurt given the seriousness of the fire.

Since the return to outdoor dining in June the Hartleys terrace has been buzzing with excited customers, all thrilled to enjoy a cocktail in the sun once more at the popular sea side spot. A fire is never good, but this one is in particular is ill-timed as no doubt so many people will have been looking forward to a meal in the Hartleys dining room as restrictions ease countrywide today. Not to mention how hard the staff will have been working in preparation for the return to indoor dining. The emotional post reads:

"To say we are gutted by this is an understatement. Especially for our staff who have already been through so much in the last 18 months".

The Hartley's team are unsure of when they'll be able to reopen due to the severity of the fire, and thanked everyone for their comments and messages of support. We're wishing them all the best, and have no doubt they'll return better than ever.

Header image via Instagram/Hartleys