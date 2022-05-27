SUP Coffee swaps the carpark for the grounds of an evangelical church

The coffee trailer and winner of our Lovin Locals 2022 SUP Coffee has had a location switch

No stranger to an unorthodox location, the owner of SUP Coffee Nick tackled the news that he would have to exit Jervis street APCOA car park, in his stride.

Luckily SUP Coffee comes on wheels so Nick just towed the pink and wood beauty across the Liffey and down the coast road, pulling the hand break in the grounds of Dun Laoighaire's evangelical church.

Nick has made sure to open up just in time for morning mass, but has said he is open to serving the unholy alongside the devout.

While the location may have changed the top-notch suppliers remain the same, coffee from the award-winning Ponaire, known for filling steaming cups of joe at the 5-star Adare Manor Hotel, pastries from Medialuna, overnight oats from G.O.A.T.S Dublin, sandwiches from Greenville and of course their famous cookie pie slices.

Conveniently located up the road from the People’s Park and a short walk from Dun Laoighaire pier, the new spot is undoubtedly dog-friendly.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday May 28th from 9.30am, with everything costing €2.00 (excluding sambos).

Forgoing a traditional career path, Nick chose the atypical route of launching SUP Coffee straight out of college. Speaking to him back in January when the trailer first launched, Nick told us:

"I wanted to create a brand that everyone could relate to and I thought the name sup really popped and suited what I was going for. I have big plans for the sup brand and would love to create merch in time and hopefully all going well I’ll be able to open my own bricks and mortar coffee shop."

You can find SUP Coffee in the leafy grounds of Dun Laoghaire Evangelical Church, off the Lower Glenageary Road for more information visit the Instagram.

