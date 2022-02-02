Chef Adrian Martin opens new Dublin restaurant Wildflower

There's a new fine dining foodie experience in Dublin and it's run by chef and TV personality Adrian Martin.

Dublin's hospitality sector is truly healing in the wake of all restrictions being lifted. There's a fresh excitement around eating out and trying new spots, and we truly welcome any newcomers to the scene, after two years where too many quality restaurants have had to close. One of the most anticipated openers of 2022 is Wildflower Restaurant, run by Cavan-born chef Adrian Martin. Martin launched his first Wildflower restaurant out of a shipping container in Camden in March 2020.

Wildflower Restaurant, Dublin

The restaurant aims to focus on zero waste and sustainability, a popular and noble ethos. Martin intends to source food locally and pay homage to his upbringing in Cavan.

Of the new restaurant Martin says this:

"It has always been a dream of mine to open a restaurant at home in Ireland. I’ve had my eyes peeled just waiting for the right location and as soon as I walked through the door, I knew this was it. While I have created new dishes inspired by the producers we are working with, I have also kept some dishes that are dear to my heart such as our bread recipe, Sourdough Fermented Stout Bread, which we serve with Irish cultured butter, with Guinness jelly to spread on top. It reminds me of growing up and the taste and smell of my grandmother's kitchen."

There are several sections to the restaurant. Guests will enter Wildflower through the Champagne Bar, where they can enjoy a drink, anything from cocktails to a few glasses of bubbly. The next room is called The Good Room, the main dining area. This space seats up to 20 diners and is where guests can avail of the three course a la carte menu, which features options such as Hand Dived Scallops and Thornhill Glazed Duck with foie gras. The final area is The Cellar, which is an intimate space with an outdoor terrace. This is where guests can try the 10 course tasting menu for €100, with the option of pairing the matching wine.

Essentially, if you love your fine dining, Adrian Martin's Wildflower restaurant has got to be at the top of your to-try list.

Opening & Booking

Wildflower officially opens on South Richmond Street on Wednesday the 2nd February. Bookings are live on the website HERE. The Good Room serves dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 6-11.30pm, and lunch Thursday to Saturday from 12pm-3pm. The Wildflower Cellar serves their 10-course tasting menu between Wednesday and Saturday from 6.30pm to 11.30pm. You can have a further look at their different menus HERE.

Header image via Food PR

