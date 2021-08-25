There's a Mexican pop-up coming to this beloved Rathmines spot!

By Fiona Frawley

August 25, 2021 at 10:00am

There's a Mexican pop-up coming to this beloved Rathmines spot!

Get ready foodies, this one's gonna be a humdinger.

Jules Mak of popular sandwich and burger spot Hush took to Insta last night with an exciting announcement - Gabo's, an authentic Mexican Cuisine dining experience carefully created by the team of Mexican chefs at Hush will be coming to Rathmines for the two last weekends of September.

In the post, Mak speaks about his passion for Mexican food and of Hushes roots as a test kitchen in his Ranelagh restaurant, Mak. He's continuing the tradition with Gabo's, and we've no doubt it's going to be equally delicious.

If you haven't been to either of Jules Mak's restaurants yet you might still know him from his Insta cooking tutorials over lockdown - he covered everything from duck tacos to cottage pie to possibly one of the tastiest roast chicken dinners I've ever consumed (and if I was able to follow along successfully, there's hope for you all).

Mak is also the brain behind some of this years most iconic sandwich creations including Build Me Up Buttermilk, his own take on the chicken fillet roll and of course Hushes infamous wagyu steak sambo, which came in at a cool €90 and still sold out every time it was on the menu.

We can't wait to try this new venture! There'll be a limited number of places available through booking only, so if you're interested send Jules a DM to make a reservation.

Header image via Instagram/Hush Rathmines

READ NEXT: 5 Dublin spots for an iced matcha as we soak up the last of the summer sun

 

