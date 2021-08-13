Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

It's been a long road to reopening for our friends in the hospitality industry.

But over the past couple of weeks, we've finally started to see a return to some semblance of normality for some of our favourite restaurants and bars. And with such a positive uptake on the vaccine rollout, it's becoming possible for more and more of us to enjoy a meal or even a pint or two indoors. It's hard to fight the warm fuzzy feeling as we all these spots we've missed returning to indoor trade, so here's a round up of a few we can't wait to get back to.

1. Frank's, Camden Street

Ah, how we've missed enjoying a tasty bottle at the big communal table in Frank's!

2. Hush, Rathmines

We lived for Hush chef Jules Mak's cooking videos over lockdown, and can't wait to get back in for the real deal.

3. The Big Romance, Parnell Street

Big Romance slayed the takeaway cocktail game over the past year or so, and we are absolutely buzzed to enjoy one from a glass. At a table. On a chair. This really is living.

4. Token, Smithfield

The pinball wizards of Dublin 7 have had their fair share of setbacks over the past year or so, and we're overjoyed at the thought of getting back in for a game or two and a feed of some of Dublins tastiest vegan and meaty dishes.

5. Pichet, Trinity Street

One of our favourite spots for treating ourselves at. Gorge French food in the most beautiful central surrounding, we can't wait to get back in!

Where are you most looking forward to get back into?

Header image via Instagram/The Big Romance

