This Dublin pop-up will be a one stop shop for supporting small businesses

By Fiona Frawley

November 22, 2021 at 9:12am

We reckon you'll be able to get a substantial chunk of your Christmas shopping boxed off in this Exchequer Street store!

Greens Are Good For You are one of the newest sustainable fashion options in Ireland, with an online closet full of fun, colourful pieces to borrow for all sorts of occasions. Whether you're on the hunt for a lime green fur trimmed, shimmery pink pants or the ultimate New Year's dress, the gals have you covered. And now they're taking their business to the next level with an in-person pop up shop where you can see and try on the clothes before you rent.

The Exchequer Street pop up which opens for the full month of December will also feature stalls from several other Irish female businesses. You'll be able to purchase in person from a fab array of businesses, including:

  • Gabsluk, who sells the most beautiful beaded jewellery
  • Lia Cowan Design, a conceptual artist and designer who sells incredible statement pieces
  • Clíodhna by Clíodhna, who creates colourful prints and one-off commissions
  • To Dye For By Johanna - fab tie dye trackies for all your work from home needs

And so many more.

If you've made a pact with yourself to support small Irish businesses this Christmas, 32 Exchequer Street will be your one stop shop. Open from December 1st til the 31st, 11am -7pm Monday - Saturday, and 12pm - 5pm on Sundays.

Happy shopping!

Header image via Instagram/greensaregoodforyou/cmecandledublin/hollyymakes

