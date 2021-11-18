The Head Chef of this beloved Mount Merrion restaurant has written a cookbook!

If you're wondering what to gift the foodie in your life, this is bound to be a winner!

Michael's Mount Merrion is a much loved spot for an afternoon or evening of great food. Often thought of as an occasion spot, their food is incredible. Which is why we were so excited to hear that the owner and head chef of Michael's, Gareth (Gaz) Smith, has written a cookbook entitled And For Mains. Smith worked with Rick Higgins, who is an award winning butcher of Higgins Family Butchers, on this recipe book.

The cookbook is filled with top notch recipes, as well as tips and tricks of the trade, all which can be made from your own kitchen. And For Mains has tons of banter along the way too, as Gaz and Rick are good friends as well as co-writers. There are 63 recipes in the book, ranging from a Smoked Haddock and Prawn Lasagne (sorry, stunning), to Chocolate Amarena Cherry Brownie Cake. Rick gives his two cents throughout on the best cuts of meat for different dishes.

Of the recipes and tips selected for the cookbook, Rick says: "We just stuck to the same ethos we apply when choosing food for the restaurants and butcher shop. Only the best makes the cut."

The cookbook costs €40; you can purchase it in Michael's, Little Mikes, Higgin's Butchers, or online through this link.

Header image via Food PR by John Murray

READ ON: If you consider yourself a burrito lover, you have go to check this out!