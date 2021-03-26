This Dublin spot will even include an Easter egg hunt in all treat boxes

Easter egg hunts are fun at any age and anyone that tells you otherwise is sadly mistaken. There's not much I know to be true, but this? This, I stand by.

Busy putting the finishing touches to their upcoming Easter treat boxes, The Bakehouse is here to make sure that your Easter Sunday is as fun as can be. Revealing that they'll be packing an Easter egg hunt in each of their family boxes, the bunny prints will help you in your search for the coveted golden egg.

"We have included an Easter Egg hunt in each of our Family Boxes. Bunny prints will help in the search for the golden egg!!"

Seriously, how could one say no to that? Peep me in my garden doing my own homemade version very soon.

You can find more details on what's included and order yours here.

Header image via Instagram/The Bakehouse Dublin