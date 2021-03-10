Popular Dublin pasta spot Grano back from hibernation this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

March 10, 2021 at 12:18pm

Closed since the end of December, pasta lovers - myself included - have been eagerly checking for social media updates as to when Grano would return... and the detective work has paid off as the team confirmed they'll return this weekend.

Announcing their imminent return earlier today, Grano took to Instagram to say:

"Spring is here and hibernation is over. The daffodils are blossoming, the sun is shining (not really) but we are ready. Back this weekend with Grano a Casa, lots of pasta, specials and as usual a lot of drama. Can't wait to see you all."

Offering click and collection, customers will be able to drop by to pick up their order on Friday or Saturday. Describing it as the "best news", customers have reacted just as we expected to the announcement - with it clear that everyone is pretty excited at the prospect of being able to enjoy Grano's famous pasta once again... even if that is at home and not in the cosy surrounds of their Dublin 7 restaurant.

Header image via Instagram/Grano Dublin

READ NEXT: PICS: First look at proposed two-way bike lane from The Liberties to Smithfield

