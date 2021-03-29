Glovers unveil a Mini Egg milkshake and it's a must-try for this Easter weekend

By James Fenton

March 29, 2021 at 3:52pm

Share:
Glovers unveil a Mini Egg milkshake and it's a must-try for this Easter weekend

Before we go any further, if Glovers Café isn't in your 5km then might have to miss out on this one over Easter weekend.

At the time of writing, we still don't know which way the Government is going to go in terms of easing the current 5km exercise limit. An announcement is expected on Tuesday evening and it's reported that the limit could be extended to 10km or to county borders. Whatever happens though, we're all stuck in our 5km until Easter Monday at least.

That said, anyone within 5km of Glovers Café in Bray will be able to try out this amazing-looking Mini Egg milkshake which they shared on Instagram earlier today. Made up of a Glovers milkshake, half an Easter Egg, some sprinkles and some Mini Eggs, it definitely goes on the Easter bucket list...

Glovers is located on the Meath Road in the Wicklow town, just a hop and a skip from the seafront. Great news for anyone nearby and let's hope that by the time NEXT Easter rolls around, we can all enjoy one.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Fly Like A Seagull with the seriously catchy Bray Wanderers Anthem

Share:

Latest articles

Calls made to pedestrianise the city centre on Easter Sunday

WATCH: Fly Like A Seagull with the seriously catchy Bray Wanderers Anthem

Hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

This Dublin spot will even include an Easter egg hunt in all treat boxes

You may also love

Brother Hubbard has confirmed the location of its third branch

Great news for the weekend - Rude Boy deliveries are up and running

Daffodil Day - Three places to get a coffee today while helping the Irish Cancer Society

An aptly-named toastie truck has opened up beside a busy DART station

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.