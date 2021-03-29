WATCH: Fly Like A Seagull with the seriously catchy Bray Wanderers Anthem

Bray Wanderers will be aiming for top of the league this year but for two of their fans, the target is to be top of the charts.

The Seagulls' quest for promotion from the First Division began with a 0-0 draw against Treaty United yesterday and to mark the big day, the Wicklow club unveiled its new Bray Wanderers Anthem.

The tune is the work of Bray Side Boyz, King CJ (Charles Odilo) and Sammy (Simon Chimbayo), who have been big supporters of the club over the last few years and wrote the song to inspire fans to follow their local football team. Both originally from Malawi, the pair met on the music production course at Bray Institute of Further Education and have been recording songs ever since, even appearing on Ireland's Got Talent.

Speaking about the new tune, Charles explains: "We wanted to create a song to get the fans excited and enthused about a new season of football. We’re big fans of the beautiful game so it was an honour to create a song for Bray Wanderers Football Club."

You'll be able to see more of the Bray Side Boyz in an upcoming RTÉ documentary soon but in the meantime, check out the video for the Bray Wanderers Anthem below. You'll #flylikeaseagull for the rest of the day.

READ NEXT: This Dublin spot will even include an Easter egg hunt in all treat boxes