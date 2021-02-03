A new northside coffee van is giving away 100 free coffees today

The Tolka House is celebrating the launch of its new coffee truck by giving away free coffee to its first 100 customers today.

Popular northside pub the Tolka House has launched its new Tolka Coffee Van and to celebrate, they are giving out 100 free coffees today.

We have some fantastic news to share with you! New to Tolka House..... introducing our Coffee Truck!

It will be open 7 days a week from 10am till 5pm and the first 100 coffees today are FREE!

Selection of Coffees, Teas & Tasty Treats on offer. @LVADublinPubs pic.twitter.com/uS1suDKbbN — Tolka House (@tolka_house) February 3, 2021

The Tolka House has been a staple of Glasnevin for decades now and in these uncertain times for the pub industry, its great to see them branching out into the coffee truck world. The new spot will be open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm and you can get a glimpse of it in the clip below...

Fancy a FREE COFFEE? Get yourself down to Tolka House! First 100 Coffees are free to celebrate the arrival of our Tolka Coffee Van @publinie @JOEdotie @LVADublinPubs @TodayFM @BonSecours pic.twitter.com/opoEFGNIon — Tolka House (@tolka_house) February 3, 2021

Located right across from the Bon Secours Hospital, the Tolka Coffee Van will serve tea coffee and tasty treats and its arrival is bound to be welcomed by locals in the area.

Remember, the first 100 cups are free today so you better be quick!

