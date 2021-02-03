Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A new northside coffee van is giving away 100 free coffees today

By James Fenton

February 3, 2021 at 12:56pm

Share:

The Tolka House is celebrating the launch of its new coffee truck by giving away free coffee to its first 100 customers today.

Popular northside pub the Tolka House has launched its new Tolka Coffee Van and to celebrate, they are giving out 100 free coffees today.

The Tolka House has been a staple of Glasnevin for decades now and in these uncertain times for the pub industry, its great to see them branching out into the coffee truck world. The new spot will be open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm and you can get a glimpse of it in the clip below...

Located right across from the Bon Secours Hospital, the Tolka Coffee Van will serve tea coffee and tasty treats and its arrival is bound to be welcomed by locals in the area.

Remember, the first 100 cups are free today so you better be quick!

READ NEXT: La Cocina Cuevas are leaving Eatyard and opening a new southside location this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Lotto players in South Dublin area should 'urgently check their tickets' as €16k prize remains unclaimed

23 irresistible treats and treat boxes for your Valentine (or for you!)

We tried Virgin TV 360 - Here are the class standout features

Niamh O'Sullivan tried the Virgin TV 360 experience and told us her favourite features

You may also love

La Cocina Cuevas are leaving Eatyard and opening a new southside location this weekend

How to get your hands on everything you need for this delicious unicorn cake

One of the best pink gins we've ever tasted is made and sold by one Dublin pub

Popular George's Street dairy shop opening second location in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.