Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A wonderful 'free coffee' initiative has been set up at a Dublin café

By James Fenton

October 8, 2020 at 4:31pm

Share:

2020 has been a year like no other, with Covid taking a heavy toll on the mental health of a lot of people.

That's why it's great to see Dubliners spread a little bit of kindness wherever they can. A fine example can be found at Foam Coffeehouse in Terenure where a new sign invites customers to grab a post-it in exchange for a free coffee.

The system sees customers at the Foam Coffeehouse pay for a coffee for someone else who might be 'struggling through Covid-19' and it's the latest example of kindness being shown by people for their fellow Dubliners in these crazy times.

It's the idea of local community group I Love Terenure and it would be great to see it spread across the city. Well done to everyone in Terenure for putting smiles on faces and delicious coffee in bellies through these uncertain times.

READ NEXT: "Opening up is weather dependent" - Owner of iconic Dublin pub on level 3 challenges

Share:

Latest articles

"Opening up is weather dependent" - Owner of iconic Dublin pub on level 3 challenges

Dublin hotel has been named one of the best new hotels in Europe

Joy as owners at Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain confirm they'll stay open into next year

Lovin Games Weekly - Watch Dogs: Legion reveals the dark and epic story trailer

You may also love

"Opening up is weather dependent" - Owner of iconic Dublin pub on level 3 challenges

Joy as owners at Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain confirm they'll stay open into next year

A food and cocktail pop-up is coming to this Camden Street eatery

26 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.