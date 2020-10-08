A wonderful 'free coffee' initiative has been set up at a Dublin café

2020 has been a year like no other, with Covid taking a heavy toll on the mental health of a lot of people.

That's why it's great to see Dubliners spread a little bit of kindness wherever they can. A fine example can be found at Foam Coffeehouse in Terenure where a new sign invites customers to grab a post-it in exchange for a free coffee.

The system sees customers at the Foam Coffeehouse pay for a coffee for someone else who might be 'struggling through Covid-19' and it's the latest example of kindness being shown by people for their fellow Dubliners in these crazy times.

We are up and running. Would really love to our community come together and support this great idea from I Love Terenure We’re all in this together. @LovinDublin pic.twitter.com/myjinVD13P — Foam Coffeehouse (@Foamcoffeehouse) October 8, 2020

It's the idea of local community group I Love Terenure and it would be great to see it spread across the city. Well done to everyone in Terenure for putting smiles on faces and delicious coffee in bellies through these uncertain times.

