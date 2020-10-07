Close

Dublin butcher shop has creative solution for customers who forget their masks

By James Fenton

October 7, 2020 at 4:08pm

On January 1, if you had have said that forgetting a face mask would soon become of the more common mishaps of everyday life, nobody would have believed you.

Well, here we are in October and face masks are right up there with wallets, phones and keys on the checklist before leaving the house. Still, nobody's perfect and there are plenty among us who have had to turn back from the shops after realising we've left ours at home.

Aidan O'Brien Butchers in Skerries have recognised this issue though and have come up with a creative solution. The business has started hanging disposable face masks in bags from the canopy outside the store. Sharing the news on Facebook, Aidan said 'We hung out a string of face masks off our canopy in case anyone forgot them and they were all used.'

As if that wasn't generous enough, Aidan confirmed that customers don't even have to be going into his shop in order to use one, adding 'it doesn't matter if you are coming into us or surrounding shops. If you are caught short they are there to use free of charge. All we ask you to do is dispose of your mask correctly after use.'

Just another example of the kindly local spirit that's been evident in Dublin throughout 2020. Fair play to all at Aidan O'Brien Butchers.

