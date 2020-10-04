Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

'We still see them in bushes and trees' - Council reminds Dubliners to dispose of masks safely

By James Fenton

October 4, 2020 at 1:35pm

Share:

South Dublin County Council has issued a reminder to people to dispose of their face coverings safely.

Taking to Twitter, South Dublin County Council shared a picture of a disposable mask lying on a footpath. The post states that 'we are still seeing these lurking in bushes on footpaths and even hanging on trees' and adds that 'by throwing them on the ground it increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.'

According to the HSE, to safely dispose of a single-use mask, you should:

  • remove it from behind - do not touch the front of the mask
  • throw it away immediately into a closed bin
  • wash your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water
  • dispose of it in your general 'black bag' waste bin at home or work, or a litter bin if you’re outside
  • do not put them in a recycling bin as they cannot be recycled
  • take them home with you if there is no litter bin - do not drop them as litter

READ NEXT: Cineworld Dublin to close indefinitely after Bond release delay

Share:

Latest articles

Cineworld Dublin to close indefinitely after Bond release delay

WATCH: Anti-mask protesters block up Grafton Street while chanting at shoppers

Dublin pub refutes claims that Covid-19 guidelines were broken during soccer celebration

These are the top 10 pizzas in Dublin according to our Instagram followers

You may also love

Hands on with the new Virgin TV 360 package

Lovin Games Weekly - Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new trailer is absolutely epic

'I love this town and I don't want to go' - Heartbreaking appeal by Dublin barber on verge of closure

Folkster announces closure of its Temple Bar store

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.