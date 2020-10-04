'We still see them in bushes and trees' - Council reminds Dubliners to dispose of masks safely

South Dublin County Council has issued a reminder to people to dispose of their face coverings safely.

Taking to Twitter, South Dublin County Council shared a picture of a disposable mask lying on a footpath. The post states that 'we are still seeing these lurking in bushes on footpaths and even hanging on trees' and adds that 'by throwing them on the ground it increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.'

We are still seeing these lurking in bushes on footpaths and even hanging on trees! By throwing them on the ground it increases the risk of spreading Covid-19. We need to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus and save lives by disposing of these items safely. pic.twitter.com/ZejsZdav4T — South Dublin County Council (@sdublincoco) October 4, 2020

According to the HSE, to safely dispose of a single-use mask, you should:

remove it from behind - do not touch the front of the mask

throw it away immediately into a closed bin

wash your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

dispose of it in your general 'black bag' waste bin at home or work, or a litter bin if you’re outside

do not put them in a recycling bin as they cannot be recycled

take them home with you if there is no litter bin - do not drop them as litter

