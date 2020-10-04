Cineworld Dublin to close indefinitely after Bond release delay

Cineworld Dublin is set to close indefinitely after the company reacted to news that the release of the upcoming James Bond movie has been pushed back again.

The Sunday Times has revealed that Cineworld, which operates 128 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, will close all of its screens after the releases of No Time To Die was pushed back until April 2021.

Bosses at the company have written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to express fears that the cinema industry has become 'unviable'. The 25th Bond movie had been pencilled in for a November release (after initially being moved from April 2020) and Variety adds that the decision to push the film back again has 'come as a distressing shock to the exhibition sector, which is starved of vital blockbusters.'

Cineworld's employees were not aware of the imminent closures and have stated that 'there has been no consultation with staff whatsoever'. The Cineworld Action Group added that 'we have found out vital information about our jobs from the media throughout the pandemic. Workers have been left out of discussions that should have included our voices.'

The front page of tomorrow’s Times is announcing that Cineworld is planning to close all of its cinemas across the country as soon as this week putting all of our jobs at immediate risk. There has been no consultation with staff whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/16fKxGcNnG — Cineworld Action Group (@cineactiongroup) October 3, 2020

Cineworld is located on Parnell Street and is Ireland's largest cinema.

READ NEXT: Dublin pub refutes claims that Covid-19 guidelines were broken during soccer celebration