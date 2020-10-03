Dublin pub refutes claims that Covid-19 guidelines were broken during soccer celebration

Gibney's of Malahide have refuted claims that Covid-19 guidelines were broken during a celebration for a local soccer side.

In a Facebook post, Gibney's addressed rumours that regulations were broken and that customers stayed until 7am the morning after members of Malahide United marked their first ever Leinster Senior League title.

The allegations relate to Saturday, September 12 and Gibney's posted the following message on Facebook yesterday evening:

'Firstly, the Gibney family would like to congratulate Malahide United on their historic winning of the Leinster senior league for the first time in their history. Well done to all connected with this great achievement.

'Secondly, we would like to refute the allegations and lies that have been circulated by an individual in the community.

On Saturday the 12th of September (not 15th), four tables of six people per table had been booked (separately) on the roof terrace outdoor area by players and management of Malahide United. 'They arrived at 3.15pm and left at 5pm (not 7am) so that they could watch the Liverpool and Leeds game elsewhere. They all had a meal and all guidelines were followed. 'Separately a member of the Gibney family had contracted Covid-19 and has since made a full recovery. There has been no contact from the HSE or Gardai about this matter. Once the family member had tested positive we took the decision to cease trading until it was safe to resume.

'We'd like all of our customers to keep safe during these tough times and look forward to welcoming you in soon.

On the evening in question, Dublin had not yet entered risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions. Pubs were allowed to serve indoors as long as customers ordered a meal costing at least €9 and as long as social distancing requirements were followed.