A brilliant story about Jack Charlton and a Dublin pub was told on BBC yesterday

While Jack Charlton is being remembered as Ireland's greatest football manager, there are plenty of tales of craic being shared by his former players as well.

The news of Jack Charlton's death at the age of 85 broke yesterday morning, leading to widespread tributes from Ireland and beyond. One of the men recalling fond memories of his gaffer was Mark Lawrenson, who briefly played under Jack at the start of his reign in the Lansdowne Road dugout.

Lawrenson appeared on Football Focus on BBC One yesterday, just three hours after the news of Charlton's death was made public, and spoke to host Dan Walker about those early days in the mid-80s. Lawro explained that "we used to get to Dublin on a Sunday and we'd meet up in the pub, in those days. We went to the pub, had a couple of beers and came back late-ish."

He went on to pinpoint one popular Dublin spot in particular, continuing: "The next morning, we were waiting to go to training and Jack came over and said 'Oi, I want a word with ya. Where'd did you go last night?', and we always went to Gibney's in Malahide."

Lawro's story concluded in classic Jack fashion, with the manager threatening to fine them all for not inviting him. It was just one of several anecdotes being shared in both Ireland and England yesterday and you can hear Lawrenson's story in full below...

This is Mark Lawrenson's very personal tribute to Jack Charlton.

