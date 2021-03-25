An aptly-named toastie truck has opened up beside a busy DART station

By James Fenton

March 25, 2021 at 4:07pm

We know, we know. Greystones is a fair bit longer than 5km outside Dublin but we can still dream of post-pandemic toasties, right?

The seaside Wicklow town has welcomed a new truck by the name of Tall Boy Toasties and it's now serving up a whole range of gooey goodies. Tall Boy is the brainchild of Desmond, a 6 ft 11 inch Canadian/Irish ex-finance guy and, no, it's not a tall tale.

It's obviously a tight squeeze for Desmond to get in and out of the truck but he seems to be doing okay so far. Tall Boy Toasties is nestled in the car park beside the Greystones DART station, just off Church Road and if it happens to be in your radius, we could not be more jealous.

For the rest of us, it's something to look forward to once restrictions allow. Find out more about Tall Boy Toasties here.

