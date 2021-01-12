Close

Anyone called Darren or Deirdre can get free pizza in Dublin this week

By James Fenton

January 12, 2021 at 11:03am

The Back Page are absolutely spoiling their customers by announcing a second free pizza deal in the space of a few days.

Hot on the heels of Brian and Angela being the chosen names over the weekend, it's now the turn of anyone called Darren or Deirdre to pick up a free pizza from The Back Page this week.

With Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, the offer is available for collection or delivery only and you can call 0892382343 to get your free pizza if you're blessed with name Darren or Deirdre. Just make sure to have your ID ready.

With the hospitality trade going through a prolonged period of upheaval, it's good to have this weekly favourite as a constant. Any chance of a free pizza for people called James next week, lads?

