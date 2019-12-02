Close

Bar 1661 has been named Ireland's 'Best Cocktail Bar'

By Sarah Finnan

December 2, 2019 at 10:49am

One of Dublin’s own has nabbed the top prize.

Bar 1661 has been named as ‘Best Cocktail Bar’ of the year.

Scooping a total of five awards, the bar which opened on Good Friday this year has taken the Irish Craft Cocktail Awards by storm.

Held last night in Dublin, the awards aim to celebrate the skill, training, uniqueness and artistry of craft cocktail concoction in Ireland. Winners are chosen according to both public and industry votes.

Securing the prestigious title of ‘Best Overall Cocktail Bar’, the northside haunt also won ‘Ireland’s Best New Cocktail Bar’, ‘Best Bar Team’ and ‘Best Cocktail Bar Dublin’ along with the ‘Best Bartender’ accolade which went to Bar 1661’s Gillian Boyle.

A popular poitín bar, their mission is to bring poitín back from the underground – to create a place that celebrates the country’s best drinks and produce. Boasting the largest selection of poitín of anywhere in the world, they also have an impressive variety of Irish whiskeys, gins and wines.

According to founder Dave Mulligan: “we owe these accolades to the independent and small producers that work so hard, allowing us to create something different for the Dublin cocktail scene”.

View this post on Instagram

Poitín, with its naturally earthy and terroir-based flavour, is actually a much better fit with coffee than most blended whiskeys. For our signature #belfastcoffee we developed our own bean blend with local roasters @twofiftysquare to make our cold-brew coffee in-house. We then mix our coffee with sugar and spirit, stirred down like a martini with the classic layering of Irish cream and grated nutmeg. Perfect for autumnal evenings. 🍂 ​. ​. ​. ​. ​. ​. ​ #bar1661 #poitín #itspronouncedpotcheen #staunchlyirish #irishwhiskey #dublincity #cocktail #drinks #irishbar #dublin #pub #ireland #irishculture #dublinstagram #irelandtravel #cocktailbar #friends #mixology #travel #party #strawboys #bartender #history #whiskey #whisky #igersdublin #capelstreet #dublin7

A post shared by BAR 1661 (@1661bar) on

Best known for their Belfast Coffee, a cold-brewed poitín version of the classic drink, Bar 1661 more than merits a visit.

 

READ NEXT: Dua Lipa has announced two Dublin shows for next summer

