Dua Lipa has announced two Dublin shows for next summer

UK singer Dua Lipa will perform two dates at the 3 Arena next summer, it has been announced.

The New Rules singer will play the Dublin venue as part of her European tour which kicks off in Madrid on April 26. The 24-date run will wrap up at the 3 Arena on June 18 and 19.

🛸💖FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR - FIRST DROP OF THE WORLD TOUR - EU 2020 - COME SEE ME IN A CITY NEAR YOU📍TIX ON SALE THIS FRIDAY VIA https://t.co/b0UsD2IlHt 🔐🌍⚡️ pic.twitter.com/x67PiSKwjJ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 2, 2019

Dua Lipa (24) started her career working as a model at the age of 16. She released her first promotional single, New Love in 2015 and her self-titled debut album in 2017.

New Rules, arguably Dua Lipa's biggest song to date reached number one in several countries around the world and was performed at Glastonbury in 2017 as well as during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Champions League Final.

In February of this year, Lipa won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist as well Best Dance Performance for Silk City, a collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo.

Dua Lipa's second studio album Future Nostalgia is due to be released in 2020 and is sure to contain plenty of new songs for her to perform in Dublin.

The lead single from the album, Don't Start Now, was released in October and was performed by Lipa on The Graham Norton Show on November 1.

Tickets for Dua Lipa's Dublin shows will be released this Friday via DuaLipa.com as well as all the usual outlets.

