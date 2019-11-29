Stormzy is coming to the 3 Arena next September

UK rapper Stormzy has announced details of his 2020 world tour and it includes a date in Dublin in September.

The Vossi Bop star will play over 50 dates around the globe, including stops in Asia, Australia, the US, Canada and South Africa. The Heavy Is The Head Tour will run from February all the way up to October and he's managed to squeeze us in on Tuesday, September 8.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, has seen his profile explode in recent years and is now regarded as one of the voices of his generation, speaking about topics ranging from knife crime to the political reaction to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Earlier this week, his social media posts encouraging people to register to vote are said to have led to a '351,000 spike' before the deadline.

Born in 1993 in Croydon, London, Stormzy's rise to fame started in the underground grime scene and he was named Best Grime Act and the MOBO Awards in 2014.

His debut album Gang Signs & Prayer received widespread acclaim and reached number one here in Ireland. His much-anticipated follow-up Heavy Is The Head is scheduled to be released in December.

Tickets for Stormzy's show at the 3 Arena will go on sale next Friday, December 6.