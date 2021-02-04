Baste BBQ is reopening for collection and delivery from next week

Great news, BBQ fans, because Portobello favourite Baste BBQ is reopening from next weekend.

Baste BBQ has been closed due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions but today they have announced the good news that their mouthwatering menu will be available for delivery and collection from Saturday, February 13.

An Instagram post says that 'We are reopening on Feb 13th for smoked meat treats, smoked overnight ready to collect every Saturday from 1pm until sold out.' They added that there will also be 'a new range of meal kits and boxes, with nationwide delivery', as well as 'wine, cheese, cold cuts & condiments' and a 'new range of sauces, rubs, charcoal, wood, accessories and bits to help you up your BBQ and cooking game at home' that will all be available from their shop.

In even better news for fans of Baste's Hunzo hot sauce, bottles will be available to collect from THIS Saturday, February 6 between the hours of 10am and 7pm, after the first batch was completely sold out.

Baste also said that 'in order to keep safe and limit the risk to our staff and customers we will be operating a reduced week, we will post out opening times next week.'

Keep up to date with Baste BBQ's reopening via their Instagram page here.

