A New 80-Seater Beer Garden Is Opening Next To Stephen’s Green Next Month

Although it might not feel like it at the moment, summer is here and that can only mean one thing. It’s beer garden time.

Dublin is already home to plenty of fine outdoor drinking spots but there’s always room for one more and next month we’ll be getting a new one to add to our list of options.

The Marlin Hotel will open adjacent to St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in July and Marketing Manager Doug Leddin told Lovin it will comprise a new 80-seater beer garden complete with awnings, heaters and even a waterfall.

Not only will the facility give Dubliners a centrally-located outdoor area in which to enjoy a drink, there will also be an indoor garden for those cooler evenings.

Doug added that the menu will feature low and non-alcoholic options and with only a few weeks to go we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

