The Hill Pub In Ranelagh Has Announced Its Closure “With Immediate Effect”

Sad news this morning for The Hill pub in Ranelagh.

The iconic pub, which has been in business for over 100 years, announced on Twitter last night that it will close “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

 

The establishment has changed ownership a number of times over the years and these days is popular for its delicious pub grub, and more recently its gin festivals.

The news comes on the same day that it was announced that The Lord Mayor’s pub on the Main Street in Swords Village shut its doors. 

We’re thinking of everyone at The Hill pub in what is undoubtedly a very difficult day, and wishing them all the best of luck in whatever comes next!

